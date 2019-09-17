Gay couples to marry at military joint ceremonies

Staff writer, with CNA

Three gay couples are to be married at the military’s annual joint wedding ceremonies this year, a military source said yesterday, four months after same-sex marriage was made legal in Taiwan.

Taiwan on May 17 made history as the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The bill took effect on May 24 after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) signed it into law.

The military began to accept homosexual couples’ applications to join the military’s annual joint weddings this year, the source said.

At least one person in a couple has to be in active service to apply to take part in military weddings.

Two couples applied to participate in a navy joint ceremony, while another couple applied to take part in an air force ceremony before the application deadline late last month, the source said.

The ceremonies are to be held on Oct. 26 at the Pingtung Air Base, on Nov. 15 at a Taoyuan military base and on the same day at Kaohsiung’s Zuoying (左營) Naval Base.

Three of the six are in active service, the source said, adding that they would wear their military uniforms.

Gay and lesbian couples in the military will have the same benefits that heterosexual couples do, the source said.