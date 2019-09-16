Masseur investigated for alleged rape of spa client

By Liu Chin-ho and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office is investigating a message therapist for allegedly raping a client at a spa in Taipei, police said, adding that the suspect has been detained.

According to the accuser, whose name is being withheld to protect her privacy, the alleged act occurred when she and her boyfriend visited the spa on Sept. 9, police said.

The suspect drew a curtain around the woman before allegedly assaulting her sexually, the police said, adding that the woman said she was overpowered and too terrified to call out for help.

Days later, the woman broke her silence and filed a criminal report, police said, adding that investigators soon discovered that the masseur, surnamed Nyugen, 31, is a Vietnamese and has an expired visa and an interrupted work contract.

Nyugen, after his arrest, told investigators that he had consensual sex with the woman, but the police said that they considered this improbable, as he and the woman had not known each other.

Prosecutors received approval to detain the suspect.

It is not uncommon for victims to become mute out of fright during an assault, a police officer surnamed Wu (吳), who has investigated rape cases involving masseurs, said on Friday.

Women who suspect that something is out of place or that they are being touched inappropriately during a massage should immediately demand a different masseur, he said, adding that it is best for women to have someone they trust with them in the room.

Women wanting a massage at a spa should request a female massage therapist, he added.