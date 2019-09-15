Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Warning issued for NZ

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday issued a level 1 travel warning for New Zealand over a measles outbreak, urging those wishing to visit the nation to exercise caution, especially people with children who are not vaccinated or are younger than one. In the year to Thursday, 1,214 people have been infected, making it New Zealand’s worst measles epidemic since 1997, Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said. The outbreak is mainly concentrated in Auckland, with 1,007 of the confirmed cases reported there, Lo said. Anyone planning to visit should receive all vaccinations at least two weeks before departure, the centers said.

TOURISM

Brunei flights planned

Four charter flights are to fly from Brunei to Kinmen County in late November as part of efforts to promote tourism to the islands, the Kinmen County Tourism Department announced earlier this week. The local government has been working to attract visitors from nearby nations, the department said. In addition to Brunei, charter flights are also planned from Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, it added. Department director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) said that the charter flight plan was proposed earlier this year. With assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, it was agreed that Royal Brunei Airlines would operate the Brunei-Kinmen charters, Ting said, adding that getting Brunei to agree to the flights has been a breakthrough. The national carrier restarted direct flight services to Taiwan in December last year after a 15-year hiatus.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Energy exchanges urged

A German climatologist said that his country is willing to share with Taiwan its experience transitioning to renewable energy and hopes that the two sides could foster exchanges on research into climate change and its effects. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, director emeritus of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, made the comment on Tuesday at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei, where he met with Minster of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) to discuss exchanges on the issue of climate change. Taiwan’s location and vulnerability to natural disasters makes it an ideal spot for climate research, he said, adding that Germany is hoping to establish exchanges with Taiwan on renewable energy. Chen said that Taiwan could definitely learn from Germany to help advance the nation’s sustainable development.

SOCIETY

Life-saving Lab to compete

A five-year-old golden Labrador that helped save lives after a magnitude 6 earthquake in Hualien last year is heading to France to compete in the annual World Championship for Rescue Dogs, the Taichung Fire Bureau said on Friday. Tie-hsiung (鐵雄, “Iron Hero”) in November last year passed the qualifying round with 280 out of 300 points in a simulated search and rescue operation that required him to find people buried under rubble, bureau chief Tseng Chin-tsai (曾進財) said. Tie-hsiung and his trainer, Lee Chun-sheng (李俊昇), along with another dog named Wonder and four other trainers, are to represent Taiwan at the event in Paris from Tuesday to Sunday next week, Tseng said. While in Europe, the team is also to take part in a mantrailing training program at the German Search and Rescue Dog Association, Tseng added.