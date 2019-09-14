Museum event to feature sculpture, dance performance

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ju Ming Museum is to mark its 20th anniversary today with a nighttime event featuring the latest sculpture by artist Ju Ming (朱銘) and a performance by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集).

Last month, Ju donated to the museum Taichi Arch in Sunken Bishop Wood, the sculptor’s latest entry to his “Taichi Arches” series, the museum said yesterday, adding that the large sculpture would be prominently featured at the event.

Carved from sunken timber estimated to be 5,000 years old, the rough and smooth textures of the sculpture highlight the characteristics of the ancient material, while invoking a sense of strength and vitality that has been the signature of the series, it said.

Among the event’s more prominent guests are those who helped establish the museum in 1999, including Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who was then Taipei County commissioner, and Ju’s friend Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), the founder of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

The troupe’s performance of a piece titled Moon and Water Before the Taichi Arch would be one of Lin’s last as its artistic director before he retires later this year, the museum said.

In addition, there would be a light sculpture designed by Hsu Chih-ming (徐志銘) and a five-minute fireworks show, it said.

Only those who responded to an invitation by quick response code would be allowed entry to the event, it added.