Gou to decide ‘soon’ on bid

By Lin Tsuei-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter in Tokyo, with staff writer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said he is prepared to run in next year’s presidential election and would make a decision soon.

“I am preparing. I am still [doing some] final thinking about it,” Gou said in an interview with Japanese media in Taipei.

This is the first time that Gou has spoken publicly about his political intentions since he lost the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary on July 16.

Presidential hopefuls running as independents have until Sept. 17 to register their candidacy.

The Sankei Shimbun reported that Gou reiterated throughout the interview: “I will of course defend Taiwan if I am elected president.”

“China and Taiwan are separate political entities. As we have mutual trust and I won’t go down the path of independence, why would they want to attack?” Japan’s Nikkei quoted him as saying.

The Nikkei Shimbun also quoted Gou as saying that Taiwan needs a leader who can bring “peace and economic growth,” and that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) lacks channels of communication with Beijing, which leads to risks of “misjudgement.”

The Sankei Shimbun said Guo emphasized his personal contribution to Japan’s economy.

Referring to Hon Hai’s acquisition of a 66 percent stake in Sharp Corp in August 2016, Gou said: “Sharp Corp would have gone under without Hon Hai’s investment.”