Three men detained in murder of ‘loan shark’ operator

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in New Taipei City have arrested three men suspected of killing their boss, an illegal financier surnamed Shih (施), as investigators yesterday continued efforts to excavate his remains at a farm in Yilan County.

Shih had been missing since June 16, and his family had posted notices asking the public for help in finding him.

They later approached police for help in the search.

Shih, 52, was the boss of a loan sharking operation based in the city’s Linkou District (林口), and the three suspects were employed to lend out money at high interest rates and collect debt, Linkou Police Precinct chief investigator Hsu Hung-ming (許宏銘) said.

An investigation led police to the three suspects, who allegedly kidnapped Shih in June, and later killed and buried him, Hsu said.

Investigators said that Shih believed the three were stealing money from him by falsifying accounts and forging receipts, which led to a quarrel, and the three hatching a plot to kill their boss.

One of the suspects, surnamed Chiang (江), allegedly admitted to killing Shih, investigators said.

The three suspects chopped Shih’s body into three parts, used charcoal to burn them and then transported them to a farm owned by Chiang’s grandfather in Yilan County’s Jhuangwei Township (壯圍), a preliminary investigation said.

Investigators and New Taipei City prosecutors went to the site on Wednesday and found some of Shih’s remains, Hsu said.

Excavation of the body parts was impeded by heavy rain in the past few days, and work was still ongoing yesterday to retrieve the remains, as well as collect materials on site as potential evidence, Hsu said.