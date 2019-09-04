Changhua teen survives dozens of stings from hornets

By Tang Shih-ming and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 14-year-old in Changhua County was on Sunday rushed to a hospital after being stung by hornets more than 50 times while playing baseball.

The teen, surnamed Huang (黃), on Monday said that he accidentally disturbed a hornet’s nest and was attacked by what looked like several hundred hornets emerging from the nest.

Despite being stung dozens of times, Huang was still speaking clearly, Changhua Christian Hospital director Chou Chih-chung (周志中) said, adding that surprised him, as it is possible for even a single hornet sting to be fatal.

His age might have helped Huang, as well as being stung on his back and limbs instead of on his head, which would have been more dangerous, Chou said.

A classmate hit the ball into a grassy field and he found himself surrounded by hornets when he went to retrieve it, Huang said.

Huang said that he felt pain and numbness throughout his body after the stings.

Running to a nearby sink, he removed his shirt and kept splashing water over his body until an ambulance arrived, he added.

Huang’s mother said that this was the first time in many years that her son had played baseball at that park.

Two classmates who were playing with Huang were also stung, but much fewer times, she said.

A hornet sting delivers venom into the bloodstream, so stings to the head, where blood flow is more abundant, could be particularly dangerous, Chou said.

“He was lucky the stings were on his limbs and he escaped danger, but we are going to keep monitoring him and treating his stings,” Chou added.