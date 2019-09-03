Baby bottles win award for design

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A set of baby bottles designed by the Hsinchu County Government and designer Ma Shih-yun (馬詩韻) has won a Red Dot Design Award.

The set, intended as a gift to celebrate the first month of a baby’s birth, contains six bottles.

The bottles, made from borosilicate glass, eliminates the problem of residual plasticizers seeping into liquids due to heat, the county government said last week.

They feature images of local specialty products, with four sets, it said.

The first set features meatballs and pines, which is the county tree, symbolizing family reunions and conveying “felicitous portents,” the county said.

The second set features a magpie, the city bird, holding a child, representing the joy of seeing a new family member, it said.

The third set features mullet roe and persimmons drying under the sun, promoting local products and representing the windyness of Hsinchu, it said.

The last set portrays peanuts, a local specialty, peanut butter and the Hsinchu coastline, representing the many things that families can do in the county, it added.

Ma said she has been an independent designer since 2005 and had wanted to design something for children after becoming a mother in 2015.

The sun, stars and the moon on the smaller bottles represent hope and a bright future and echo the background of the sea, the sun and the night sky on the larger bottles, Ma said.

The sets come with a note from Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), wishing that all children will grow up fast and enjoy everything that Hsinchu has to offer.

Hsinchu County Bureau of Administrative Affairs Director Pai Shu-hua (白舒樺) said the award encouraged the designer and the county.

The bottles were designed with a wide mouth to make cleaning easier, Pai said, adding that the bottle and the images comply with international standards.

The bureau said it was “not an easy feat” for the design to win an award from among 8,697 competing designs, adding that the design itself would be featured at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.