Man in custody after five-hour hostage drama

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Chiayi County authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a five-hour hostage situation ended yesterday afternoon, with police reportedly uncovering a small arsenal of firearms and explosives at the suspect’s home.

After conducting a search of the home of the suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), Chiayi police said they confiscated two assault rifles, 11 handguns, one hand grenade, 20 homemade explosive devices, and a cache of ammunition.

A specialized police unit was called to deal with an apparent hostage incident yesterday morning, after shots and explosions rang out, alarming residents in Chiayi’s Minsyong Township (民雄).

“The suspect had taken a man surnamed Wu (吳) hostage, who was living in another apartment in the building. Wu managed to run away after about half an hour, but had injuries on his feet when he fled outside,” a police captain surnamed Chang (張) from the Minsyong Police Precinct said.

Police surrounded the area, but Chen refused to surrender for five hours, firing shots and detonating homemade explosive devices intermittently, Chang said.

Police brought an old friend of Chen’s to the scene to encourage him to surrender, while Chang negotiated with him on the telephone.

Chen later allowed Chang to enter the building and gave up one assault rifle and five handguns.

He agreed to surrender at about 1:20pm, and exited his home carrying no firearms.

Chang said that the suspect had fired more than 30 bullets, while no shot was fired by police.

Police said they were surprised at the amount of firearms and explosives found inside Chen’s apartment, adding that they were glad Chen surrendered, ending the incident peacefully.

Chen had served a 13-year sentence for attempted murder and possession illegal firearms.

In January, he allegedly fired more than 50 rounds near a pawnshop in Changhua County’s Siushui Township (秀水), due to a financial dispute.

Separately yesterday, Pingtung City police said they raided an underground factory, which was found to have been producing modified handguns and ammunition, and have taken a man into custody.

Officials told reporters that the suspect allegedly ran the factory, where one modified 9mm handgun and a large amount of bullets were seized.

The suspect allegedly took orders from clients, and modified airsoft guns to make 9mm handguns.

He reportedly charged NT$30,000 for each order.