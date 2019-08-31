Taipei to host TEDxWeekend in November

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei is among five cities from around the world hosting a once-in-a-decade celebration of TEDx, a community-based project similar to Technology Entertainment and Design (TED) Conferences LLC, with organizers on Wednesday expressing the hope that the event would promote Taiwan and exchanges of ideas.

Dubbed TEDxWeekend, the event is to be held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, said Luke Lee (李欣龍), TEDx ambassador for Taipei, adding that it is to feature about 500 TEDx team staffers from 52 countries, who would share their diverse ideas.

“We will bring TEDx partners around the world to tourism spots, enterprises and local communities to experience Taiwan, as well as hold gatherings for them to exchange ideas,” Lee said.

For instance, TEDx partners would visit Taipei 101 to study the recycling measures used there, and learn how buildings can become environmentally friendly, he said.

They would also visit Taipei’s historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area to better understand local people’s lives, Lee added.

Lee said he hopes that such events will enable more people to learn about Taiwan, and although they are not open to the public, discussions that take place at the event could be spread via social media, contributing to global innovation.

TED fellows or distinguished achievers would also be invited to give speeches at TEDxWeekend, including young entrepreneurs from Asia America Multitechnology Association and the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Cesar June-Herada, a TED fellow and maker who promotes innovative technology-based solutions to help resolve social issues, met with other makers in Taiwan over the past five days.

“We are very impressed with the amount of creativity and refinement that we can see in your design and culture,” June-Herada said.

Mexico City, Tunis, Rome and Johannesburg are also hosting TEDxWeekend events.

TED is a media organization that posts talks online, which are distributed free of charge under the slogan “ideas worth spreading.”

TEDx, which operates under a free license granted by TED, is organized by individuals who seek to discover ideas and spark conversations in their own communities.