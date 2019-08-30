Ministry warns of online Japan travel subsidy scammers

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning about an online scam purporting to offer travel subsidies for visits to Japan’s Tottori Prefecture.

Many Taiwanese recently received an e-mail from the “Tottori Prefecture Tourism Bureau chief,” saying that people who pay a handling fee would receive travel subsidies to visit the prefecture, ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference on Tuesday.

The e-mails followed an announcement by Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of China Airlines, on July 8 that it would launch a route between Taichung and Tottori, Japan, on Wednesday next week.

Ou did not disclose if any Taiwanese had fallen victim to the scam, but said that representatives of the prefecture in Taiwan had reported it to the police.

The ministry urged people to be vigilant and never give their personal information to strangers or people with unclear identities.