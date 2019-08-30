Consumer MOU signed with S Korean agency

By Lo Chi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee and the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) in Taipei yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would allow Taiwanese to file complaints with the KCA over purchases made in South Korea.

This is the first time the committee has signed an MOU with a foreign nation to promote the protection of consumers’ rights and interests, the committee said.

Effective immediately, Taiwanese can file complaints over purchases made at brick-and-mortar stores or online while traveling in South Korea, as long as the interaction fulfills the business-to-consumer definition, the committee said.

Taiwanese may only file complaints with the KCA through the committee, it said, adding that a standardized form has been posted on its Web site and can be delivered to the committee via post, fax or e-mail.

The committee would notify people of the results of the KCA’s response to complaints, it said.

There would be “comprehensive cooperation” between the two agencies, including over staff training, reporting of product safety information, sharing of research results and hosting of regular conferences, it said, adding that the MOU is a milestone for international cooperation on consumer protection.

Resolving cross-border disputes would be the primary task of the two agencies, the committee said, adding that they would assign dedicated staff to handle consumer complaints and results.

Taiwanese involved in cross-border consumer disputes should first visit the committee’s Web site for advice on how to protect their rights and interests, it said.

The KCA’s duties include researching consumer policies, advising the South Korean government and providing consumers with information, the committee said.

The KCA has the authority to mediate disputes and does so through its consumer dispute mediation committee, whose decisions have the same weight as a court.

Talks are under way for more deals to be signed with other Asian nations, the Taiwanese committee said.

Taiwanese can file consumer complaints involving purchases in Japan through the Consumers’ Foundation, while the Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation handle disputes arising in China, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA