Doctor warns about periodic paralysis

By Chen Chien-chih / Staff reporter

A doctor has called attention to periodic paralysis after a Taichung woman was diagnosed with the condition.

The woman, surnamed Tsai (蔡), woke up to find that she could barely move due to extreme muscle weakness.

After being taken to a hospital, she was diagnosed with periodic paralysis and given a potassium injection to help her regain her strength.

People with periodic paralysis often mistake the sudden onset of weakness in the morning for a symptom of sleep paralysis or fatigue caused by exercise, Asia University Hospital physician Lin Hsuan-jen (林軒任) said.

Tsai’s muscle weakness was caused by low levels of potassium in the blood, he said.

When Tsai arrived at the hospital, her blood potassium level was 1.8 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L), much lower than the normal level of 3.5mEq/L to 5mEq/L, he added.

Prior to the episode, Tsai had been to the hospital’s emergency room several times for muscle weakness and was treated with potassium supplements, Lin said.

As the latest episode was particularly severe, the hospital conducted tests and found that Tsai’s symptoms were caused by hyperthyroidism, he said.

The symptoms could be controlled by taking potassium supplements and anti-thyroid medication, but they could still be triggered by fatigue, high levels of physical exertion or a poor diet, Lin said.

While Tsai’s periodic paralysis was caused by hyperthyroidism, the condition can also be found in men without hyperthyroidism due to genetic factors, he said.

People with this type of periodic paralysis experience weakness or paralysis after having a big meal or sugary foods, he added.

While people with periodic paralysis can usually recover from an episode within a day or two, the condition could be fatal, Lin said, adding that there have been cases in which people died from arrhythmia caused by paralysis.

People who experience symptoms of periodic paralysis should see a doctor as soon as possible to seek treatment, he said.

In addition to taking prescribed medication, people with periodic paralysis should avoid seaweed; starchy and sugary foods; and excessive alcohol consumption, he added.