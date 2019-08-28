Home / Taiwan News
Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - Page 4　

Bailu damage hits NT$96m, COA says

Staff writer, with CNA

A sugar apple orchard in Taitung County is pictured on Monday after being damaged by Severe Tropical Storm Bailu at the weekend.

Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times

Agricultural losses from Severe Tropical Storm Bailu over the weekend were estimated at NT$96.39 million (US$3.07 million) as of yesterday noon, but are likely to go up as more damage is reported.

Taitung County was the hardest hit, with losses estimated at NT$56.54 million so far, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said.

Pingtung County was next with estimated losses of NT$23.54 million, followed by Kaohsiung with losses of NT$5.45 million and Hualien County with losses of NT$4.5 million.

The most heavily damaged crop was bananas, with 704 hectares ravaged, resulting in losses of NT$38.82 million, the council said.

Sugar apples were also hurt, with losses estimated at NT$21.55 million, followed by lemons, papayas and ginger.

Agricultural equipment and facilities across Hualien and Pingtung counties as well as Kaohsiung were also damaged, with losses estimated at NT$4.2 million, it said.

Banana and sugar apple farmers in Taitung County are eligible for government subsidies and low-interest loans to help them recover, the council said on its Web site.

