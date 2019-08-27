AIT official touts talent circulation initiative

Staff writer, with CNA

The Talent Circulation Alliance (TCA) initiative encourages the movement of skilled workers between Taiwan and other like-minded nations to tackle the issue of brain drain, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.

AIT Deputy Director Raymond Greene, who was at the Legislative Yuan to promote the institute’s TCA white paper, said that the US and Taiwan hope to work together to facilitate a steady flow and circulation of talent.

“By both internationally circulating and professionally cultivating Taiwan’s talent, Taiwan can further reposition itself as an innovation-based, internationally connected economy,” Greene said.

The TCA is a joint venture between the government — in particular the Industrial Development Bureau — the AIT, and the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange.

It was announced on April 16 at the Women’s Economic Empowerment Summit, Greene said.

“The purpose of the TCA white paper is to work with all relevant stakeholders to identify the administrative, regulatory and legal obstacles to the circulation and cultivation of talent, as well as to propose positive steps which can be taken to accomplish TCA goals,” he said.

The white paper is expected to be formally published in June next year, he said.

The brain drain problem is a zero-sum game between economies, while talent circulation is mutually beneficial for all concerned, he added.

“The more that academic and professional exchanges occur, the more connective tissue will bind our economies together,” Greene said.

The circulation of talent between Taiwan and other like-minded partners is the key to keeping Taiwan’s future firmly anchored in the free and open Indo-Pacific, he said.

According to the AIT, the TCA is to hold a series of events in Taiwan this year, including a job fair next month and a forum on the “Internationalization of Taiwan’s Workforce” in December.