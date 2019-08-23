Group frees giant ornate spiny lobster caught off Taitung

Staff writer, with CNA

A giant ornate spiny lobster (Panulirus ornatus) was caught off the coast of Taitung County and released on Wednesday by a local volunteer group that has released more than 300 lobsters over the past six years, environmentalist Chi Hsiang-yu (池祥鈺) said.

The 40cm lobster, weighing about 3kg, was caught by a fisherman and released by Chi, he said.

The lobster, which was carrying roe on its underside, was five times heavier than the common species of spiny lobster (Panulirus homarus) found along the east coast of Taiwan, which grow only up to 600g and 20cm, he added.

The released lobster is also the heaviest ornate spiny lobster caught in Taitung in the past few years, Chi said, adding that two caught and set free in 2014 and last year both weighed 2.4kg.

Although the ornate spiny lobster — nicknamed the “god lobster” in Chinese culinary culture due to its size and distinctive coloration — has a high market value, it was released by the group based in Changbin Township (長濱) that is trying to reintroduce healthy lobster populations to the county, he said.

The group, without help from the government, has released more than 300 lobsters at a secluded beach over the past six years, he added.