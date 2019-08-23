Age not the only factor for hip problems: orthopedist

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Age is not the only factor leading to increased risk of hip joint problems, National Taiwan University Hospital orthopedics department director Yang Rong-sen (楊榮森) said on Wednesday.

The hip joint is the largest joint in the human body and consists of the acetabular fossa and the femoral head, as well as cartilage, synovial membrane and capsular ligament, he told a news conference at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The hip joint is a ball-and-socket joint that connects the pelvis to the femurs and supports the weight of the body, Yang said, adding that many people begin to develop hip joint problems as they get older, with about 40,000 people in Taiwan needing hip replacement surgery every year.

However, aside from the age factor, people who are obese, have long-term alcohol drinking habits or congenital hip dysplasia, as well as those who have had chemotherapy for leukemia or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, are also at higher risk of hip injuries and damage, he said.

Serious hip osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fractures, or femoral head avascular necrosis can cause severe damage to the hip joint, which might leave a person with chronic pain and unable to perform some day-to-day activities, such as walking, and they might need to consider hip replacement surgery, he added.

Hip implants are usually made of metal, polyethylene and ceramic, Yang said, adding that candidates for surgery should discuss with their doctor about the right choice based on their age, activity levels, body weight and lifestyle.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) section head Yeh Shiu-huei (葉旭輝) said that as artificial hip joints are class 2 and class 3 medical devices manufacturers must acquire FDA certification of their safety and effectiveness.

The FDA has issued 68 permits for artificial hip joint products, Yeh said, adding that people should carefully discuss with their surgeon the correct type and make sure to choose an FDA-approved product.