Highway authority unveils short film touting its work

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) yesterday said it has produced a short film starring an award-winning actress to explain to the public the agency’s functions.

The film, the first such endeavor by the agency in its 73-year history, is titled Highway of Heart (心的公路), it said.

It features Golden Bell Award-winning actress Yang Li-yin (楊麗音) and young actress Vera Yen (嚴正嵐), who play a mother and a daughter, it said.

The film explains the agency’s work through interactions between the two characters, it added.

The highway authority is in charge of building and maintaining 5,283km of highways nationwide, administrating driver’s license exams for motor vehicles, and managing motor vehicles and public bus services, agency Director-General Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) said.

The film has the themes of professionalism, safety, technology and happiness, he said.

“It is our hope that the film will help the public better understand the DGH and the services available to them, and all users would be touched and happy when accessing those services,” Chen said.

Yen said she received her motorcycle license after failing the exam twice, so she did not have fond memories of the agency.

However, during the production of the film, she learned more about what the agency does and realized the amount of effort its employees put into providing people a safe way home, adding that she respects them now.

The film’s director Lee Tsung-shun (李宗勳) said production took the film crew across Taiwan, adding that they saw agency workers closing the Suhua Highway (蘇花公路) after damaged sections were found.

The crew accumulated three speeding tickets during production as they rushed from one filming location to another, he said.

The film is divided into nine episodes of two to three minutes each.

A new episode is to be posted on YouTube every day from yesterday to Tuesday next week at 12:30pm, the agency said.

The whole film would be posted online on Thursday next week, it added.