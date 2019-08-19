MAC tells New Party to limit PRC links

By Chen Yun, Chung Li-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The New Party should curb its contact with China or risk contravening the law, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Saturday after the party presented its version of the “one country, two systems” formula for Taiwan.

New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) on Saturday said that Taiwan and China should be peacefully unified, Taiwan should reduce its military expenditures and stop buying weapons from the US and the government should investigate advocates of Taiwanese independence and take action against them.

Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula does not belittle Taiwan, it simply allows for a Republic of China government under the umbrella of the People’s Republic of China, and after unification, a mechanism could be implemented for both sides to discuss how government affairs would be conducted, he said.

Both could use China’s flag and the name “China,” but could continue to govern themselves in their own way, he added.

“Taiwan would continue to hold multiparty elections, but could participate in the operations of the Chinese central government, and participate in choosing talented individuals for the central government,” Yok said.

The New Party would not accept separatists who advocated Taiwanese independence, he said, urging the government to “enlighten those who are misled” by independence advocates.

Under the “one country, two systems” formula, Taiwan would be able to have a representative at the UN, and the nation’s public servants would “have their rights restored,” he said.

However, the council said the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “one country, two systems” formula would result in the annihilation of the Republic of China (ROC).

The New Party’s ideas largely conform with those of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in his January speech to “compatriots in Taiwan” and would harm Taiwan’s sovereignty and ignore the expressed desire of the majority of Taiwanese to maintain the “status quo,” the council said.

“There are a small number of individuals and parties who would surrender to the Chinese Communist Party and who harbor fantasies toward it. It is very dangerous,” it said.

Taiwan is a democratic country with freedom of speech, but the government would not allow that freedom to be used to harm national sovereignty, to aid “united front” work or to threaten others, it said.

Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒), a National Dong Hwa University professor, said the government should treat the New Party’s promotion of the “one country, two systems” formula as an act by an agent of Beijing, noting that laws amended by the current administration give it the authority to act in such cases.

Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang