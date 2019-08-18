Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Online gambling ring busted

Six people were arrested in Taoyuan earlier this week in connection with an online gambling operation, the Taoyuan Police Department said yesterday. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested a man suspected of being the group’s leader, as well as five others, the department’s Criminal Investigation Corps said in a statement, without revealing the location. Police said they seized eight computers, two printers, seven mobile phones and other electronic devices. The gambling Web site allowed people to place bets on overseas sporting events, including baseball, basketball and football, as well as play in Hong Kong’s Mark Six lottery, the police said. The gambling ring raked in millions of dollars in illegal profits this year based on the NT$2.2 billion (US$70.1 million) placed in bets, they said. The case has been handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office.

AGRICULTURE

Rain brings crop losses

Agricultural losses from heavy rain in central and southern Taiwan have reached nearly NT$7 million, the Council of Agriculture reported on Friday. Yunlin County sustained the highest damage at NT$3.56 million, 51 percent of the total, followed by Kaohsiung with NT$1.09 million, Pingtung County with NT$720,000 and Tainan with NT$710,000. Peanuts, bananas, watermelons and corn were the most affected crops, the agency said. As of press time last night, a red alert was in place for 152 rivers and streams — mainly in Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, as well as Tainan and Kaohsiung — prone to mudslides, as well as a yellow alert for 121 rivers and creeks. The agency warned of heavy downpours on Friday night in those regions and urged local authorities to prepare for possible evacuations.

TRANSPORTATION

Tigerair to gain 15 jetliners

Budget airline Tigerair Taiwan is to lease eight Airbus A320neo jets and buy another seven, which would be delivered from 2021, its parent company, China Airlines (CAL), said on Friday. Following CAL’s own order of 25 A321neo aircraft in May, the carrier said that Tigerair would spend US$729.75 million to acquire the 15 narrow-body airplanes. It is also to also develop new routes to meet growing market demand, CAL said. CAL is scheduled to launch its first-phase initial public offering of Tigerair shares in the fourth quarter of next year, it added. CAL holds a 90 percent stake in Tigerair, with the remaining 10 percent owned by its affiliate, Mandarin Airlines.

SOCIETY

Dice game set to roll

The Kinmen Mid-Autumn Mooncake Dice Game Festival, at which people can win mooncakes and other prizes by winning at dice, is to be held across Taiwan and Penghu County for the first time. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, passengers with outbound plane tickets to Kinmen would be eligible to participate in the games simultaneously taking place at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Taichung International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport, Chiayi Airport, Tainan Airport and Penghu Airport, the Kinmen County Government said. In the game, players are given three chances to roll six dice. If six fours are rolled, they win a bottle of Kinmen kaoliang liquor, the county government said, adding that mooncakes would be given to players who roll a designated number.