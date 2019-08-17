Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahjong tourney announced

Kaohsiung is to host a national leisure mahjong competition in December, Department of Tourism Director Peter Pan (潘恆旭) said yesterday. “Leisure mahjong” refers to playing for fun or with small bets. A supporter of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) came up with the idea, Pan said, adding that the competition would help the city’s tourism industry. The top three finishers would be awarded shopping money, as the event is to take place just before the Lunar New Year, Pan said. Debate has surfaced since Han on Wednesday said that he has not played mahjong since assuming office on Dec. 25 last year. Democratic Progressive Party Kaohsiung City Councilor Lin Chih-hung (林智鴻) on Thursday released a photograph showing Han playing mahjong over the Lunar New Year holiday with his family in Bali, Indonesia.

SOCIETY

Minor injuries in collision

Nearly two dozen people sustained minor injuries when their high-school bus crashed into the back of a moving container truck on Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) yesterday, the Taoyuan Fire Department said. The accident took place at 5:09pm on the northbound lane near Jhongli District (中壢), it said, adding that the driver and 22 students from a local school sustained minor cuts and bruises. Two other vehicles also rear-ended the vehicles in front of them due to the accident, the National Highway Police Bureau said. The drivers of those vehicles only had minor injuries and traffic returned to normal at 6:13pm, the bureau said. Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.

CRIME

Man charged with murder

Prosecutors are seeking “severe punishment” for a Vietnamese worker who displayed no remorse after being accused of killing his girlfriend, the Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday. The worker, identified as Do, 34, was charged with killing his 37-year-old Vietnamese girlfriend in June during an argument over debt, chief prosecutor Huang Yi-hua (黃怡華) said. Do allegedly asked his girlfriend, a taxi driver, to return money she owed him as they sat in her car in Mailiao Township (麥寮), Huang said. Do then allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck and chest in front of her 11-year-old son, who fled the scene, Huang said. He then put her body in the trunk and drove to a drainage channel, where he disposed of the remains, Huang said. As Do displayed no remorse, prosecutors decided to charge him with murder and disposal of a body, Huang added.

CRIME

Cheng I ordered to pay

The Taiwan High Court on Tuesday ruled that Cheng I Food Co (正義食品) and its former president, Ho Yu-jen (何育仁), must pay 19 customers a combined NT$95,000 for selling tainted oil. The case dates back to April 2015, when the Consumers’ Foundation filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of consumers against Cheng I and three other producers of tainted edible oils, among others. In August 2017, the Taipei District Court ruled that Ho and Cheng I must pay a combined NT$405,000 to 257 affected consumers. Cheng I and the foundation both appealed the ruling. Of the affected consumers, 233 reached a settlement with the oil producer, while five provided insufficient evidence to back up their claims, the High Court said. Each of the remaining 19 customers are to receive compensation of NT$5,000, the verdict said. The case can be appealed.