Home / Taiwan News
Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - Page 4　

Greater risk of blackouts in free diving: instructor

By Hsu Kuo-chen and Jonathan Chin  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

A woman uses the pool at Divecube Hotel in Taichung’s Situn District in an undated photograph.

Photo from Divecube Hotel’s Web site

A professional diving instructor on Monday warned about the risk of blackout after a recreational diver nearly drowned at Divecube Hotel (潛立方旅館) in Taichung’s Situn District (西屯) on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man, surnamed Chang (張), was reportedly practicing free diving to a depth of 11m in the hotel’s 21m-deep pool shortly before becoming unconscious and sinking to the bottom.

An on-site instructor reportedly rescued Chang and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before paramedics arrived. Chang was receiving critical medical care at a hospital as of Monday.

A diving instructor surnamed Lai (賴) said that free diving — considered the world’s most dangerous extreme sport after skydiving — refers to diving without the aid of breathing equipment.

Diving without an external source of air leads to a higher risk of blackout from a lack of oxygen, which is exacerbated when diving alone or with a partner untrained in first aid, he said.

Some free divers are attracted to the practice as it eliminates air bubbles that could disturb fish during a dive and does not require lines and equipment, he added.

This story has been viewed 831 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top