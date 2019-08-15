NCC gets NT$26.6m for 5G development research

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it has received NT$26.6 million (US$847,080) from the National Science and Technology Development Fund to facilitate partnerships between telecoms and vertical application developers in preparation for the development of 5G services.

Part of the funding would also be used to study cybersecurity issues that might arise after 5G goes into service, the commission said.

The NCC-funded Telecom Technology Center would be entrusted with the task of studying cybersecurity issues, it added.

Research into these issues is crucial, because companies that win in the 5G spectrum auction at the end of this year would have to present business plans showing how they would address cybersecurity issues, the NCC said, adding that it would not be able to review their plans if it has no knowledge of cybersecurity rules laid out by international organizations and identified cybersecurity risks.

As to the project to facilitate partnerships between telecoms and 5G vertical application developers, the commission said that the matter would be handled by a contractor, which it would find through a public tender.

“We hope that telecoms and vertical application developers can agree to cooperate and create proof of business before 5G commercial operations begin,” NCC Department of Frequency and Resources Deputy Director Niu Hsin-ren (牛信仁) said.

The project also aims to bring together communication equipment manufacturers, 5G telecom system developers and government agencies to jointly develop a viable 5G innovative service model that can serve as an indicator, he said.

At the initial stage of the project, it would focus on the development of a smart transportation system and ultra-high-definition mobile communication content, which would help build more localized 5G services, Niu said.

The Taipei City Government is one of its target stakeholders, as it has been aggressively pursuing opportunities to be the testing ground for 5G applications, such as smart bus stops and uncrewed motor vehicles.

The commission said that 5G technology is still evolving and telecoms tend to set different timelines as to when they would officially launch their services.

As they would also have to deal with three simultaneously existing networks — 3G, 4G and 5G — the NCC said it has applied for more funding from the National Science and Technology Development Fund to subsidize 5G development from next year to 2022.