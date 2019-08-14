Philippine romantic film strikes chord among migrants

Staff writer, with CNA

The Philippine romantic drama Hello, Love, Goodbye, which portrays the lives and struggles of overseas Philippine workers, has resonated so well with Filipinos in Taiwan that two additional screenings were added on Sunday to meet demand.

Screening co-organizer Marie Yang said that only two screenings were originally planned, but due to demand from hundreds of Philippine migrant workers, she and co-organizer Myra Liu decided to hold two extra screenings.

“There were so many people asking me for tickets, so I was compelled to open two more screenings,” she said. “A total of 980 tickets were sold and there were still another 100 people asking me for tickets.”

Yang said that the strong interest was likely because many Philippine migrant workers identified with the story and characters.

“I think it is a beautiful love story that many Filipino workers can relate to,” said Apple Gordula, a 30-year-old caregiver from Taichung who traveled to Taipei to watch the movie. “It portrays the work the Filipino workers are involved in and also the communication they need to have with their families.”

Another woman named Diane said that the characters were very effective, as they made the audience feel the pain that they are going through themselves.

Hello, Love, Goodbye opened in the Philippines on July 31.

Because of the strong interest, Yang said that more screenings could be held in Taipei.