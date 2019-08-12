Politics stifling the economy in Hong Kong: Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taiwanese beverage chains being forced to declare their stance on China’s “one country, two systems” framework is an example of politics suppressing economic activities, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remark in response to media queries about the companies that have seemingly been forced to take a stance on the Hong Kong protests.

Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea on Aug. 5 on Chinese social media platforms WeChat and Sina Weibo condemned Hong Kong protesters and voiced support for the “one country, two systems” model.

The posts angered many Taiwanese and some Internet users called for a boycott of the beverage chain.

They have also called for a boycott of several other Taiwanese beverage chains with branches in China that have used the title “Taiwan, China” as their country of origin in their social media profiles or expressed support for “one country, two systems.”

“This is an example of politics suppressing economics,” Ko said. “In a civilized nation, people have the freedom to express their position, but more importantly, people should also have the freedom not to express their stance.”

Companies being coerced to express their stance is not something that could happen in a civilized nation, he said.

“I am impressed with China’s rapid economic development, but the large gap between its political and economic development cannot always remain like this, because it will cause problems sooner or later.” Ko said. “Taiwan’s democratic development in the past 30 years can serve as an inspiration for the mainland.”

Reporters also asked Ko about the possibility of cooperating with Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) in the presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11 next year.

The three should meet for a face-to-face chat, Ko said, adding that he believes they should discuss issues based on the shared goal of benefiting Taiwan’s general interest and the people’s well-being.

His frequent visits to cities and counties outside of Taipei on the weekends are mainly aimed at broadening his horizon, making friends and learning, which provide inspiration for him in implementing policies in Taipei, Ko said.