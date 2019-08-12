Rumors about perm-dye fines not true, FDA says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Hair salons would not face a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$31,885) for perming and dyeing a client’s hair on the same day, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, adding that a rumor saying the opposite was a misunderstanding of its regulations.

The FDA in June announced that perm products, dye creams, color products and hair lightening products are required to display a warning message on product labels, packaging inserts and outer packaging that people should wait at least one week between perming and coloring their hair.

Mandatory labeling is to take effect on July 1, 2021, and breaches of the act would face fines of NT$10,000 to NT$1 million, the Cosmetic Hygiene and Safety Act (化妝品衛生安全管理法) says.

However, rumors spread on social media that hair salons could be fined up to NT$1 million if stylists permed and colored a client’s hair on the same day, with some even saying that the client would also be fined.

However, the regulations only apply to manufacturers and importers, the FDA said on its Web site, adding that neither stylists nor clients would be fined for getting both hair treatments on the same day.

In June, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) addressed the rumors, posting a photo of himself when he was younger and had more hair to the Line messaging app with a caption saying: “Although I have no hair now, I would not punish people like this.”

The post included another photo of present-day Su, with his bald head, with the caption saying that the regulations are aimed at manufacturers, not stylists, and would be enforced from July 2021.

“However, perming and dyeing within a week can damage hair, with serious cases ending up like me,” he wrote.