Taiwan and Nauru sign cooperation pact to fight crime

Staff writer with CNA

Taiwan and Nauru on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to combat cross-border crime, making the Pacific ally the sixth nation to sign such a deal with Taiwan.

The pact, titled “Treaty on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters,” was signed by Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Nauruan Minister for Justice and Border Control David Adeang at the Ministry of Justice in Taipei, the ministry said in a press release.

The pact covers extensive judicial cooperation between the two allies, allowing the authorities of both sides to offer assistance to each other in criminal investigations, court proceedings and fighting international crime, it said.

The pact also allows both nations to form joint investigation teams when necessary and to conduct interrogations of defendants and witnesses in their respective countries via video conferencing, it said.

The agreement is similar to pacts Taiwan has made with the US, China, the Philippines, South Africa and Poland.

It is the latest in a long list of bilateral agreements signed between Taiwan and the Pacific ally, showcasing their cordial and substantive relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate statement

The two nations signed a sea patrol cooperation agreement in March and a police cooperation agreement in September last year, the foreign ministry said.