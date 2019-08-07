Taoyuan has first local dengue case

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan City Government on Monday reported its first indigenous case of dengue fever this year after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed it on Sunday night.

The case involved a woman in her 70s living in Jhongli District (中壢) who had not visited Kaohsiung or Tainan, the two metropolitan areas most affected by the mosquito-borne disease, the city’s Department of Public Health said in a statement.

When the woman had pain in her right knee and came down with a fever on Wednesday last week, she was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with dengue fever, the department said.

On Friday, a tissue sample was sent to the CDC, which on Sunday confirmed that the sample had tested positive for dengue fever and that the woman had contracted it locally.

The woman has been quarantined in her home, where her health is being monitored, the department said, adding that none of her family members have shown any symptoms.

Her neighborhood has been disinfected to prevent a proliferation of carrier mosquitoes, the department said.

As of Thursday last week, there were 348 confirmed cases of dengue fever in Taiwan, 64 of which were indigenous and 284 imported, CDC statistics showed.