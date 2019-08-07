DPP eyes global tourists with video

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday released a video promoting Taiwan as a tourism destination, after Beijing on Thursday last week revoked permission for independent Chinese travelers to visit Taiwan.

The 42-second video presents a montage of notable places and famous buildings mostly in the greater Taipei area, as well as people enjoying tea and snacks at restaurants and night markets.

It also features DPP Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) and the four party spokespeople saying: “Now it’s time to visit Taiwan” in Mandarin Chinese, Hakka, Japanese, French, Bahasa Indonesia and English.

DPP spokeswoman Lee Yen-jong (李晏榕) said that the party plans to film around the nation to showcase more of Taiwan’s beautiful landscapes and tourist attractions.

Right after Beijing’s announcement, the party decided to make the video to promote Taiwan and draw tourists from other nations, Lee added.

“We deeply regret the Chinese government’s decision. Taiwan is an open society and a strong supporter of human rights. We cherish every opportunity to engage with ordinary Chinese citizens so that the people of China can gain a better understanding of Taiwan and the values we uphold,” the DPP said in a statement.

“Taiwan is always open to citizens around the world, even though Chinese cannot visit freely. We want to invite all international visitors to visit Taiwan, enjoy our vibrant cities, view our amazing natural scenery and, of course, to witness our democracy in action,” it added.