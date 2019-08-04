Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORT

Light rail to run more often

Starting next month, trains on the Danhai Light Rail Transit system in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) would run more frequently during peak travel hours, New Taipei Metro Corp said. Every day, from 6pm to 8pm, the trains would depart every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes, the operator said. This would help reduce congestion on the Danhai Line, the ridership of which has been growing since it was launched in December last year, New Taipei Metro general manager Wu Kuo-chi (吳國濟) said. New electronic billboards would also soon be installed at Hongshulin Station to display the arrival and departure times of the trains, the operator said.

DIPLOMACY

Thai labor meeting held

Taiwan and Thailand agreed during a meeting in Taipei to tackle several key issues involving Thai workers in Taiwan, the Workforce Development Agency said on Friday. The consensus was reached at the 20th annual Taiwan-Thailand Labor Committee Meeting, hosted this year in Taiwan by agency director-general Huang Chiu-kuei (黃秋桂). The Thai delegation was led by Petcharat Sinauy, deputy permanent secretary at the Thai Ministry of Labor. Thailand agreed to use the latest materials provided by Taiwan for workers receiving job training in Thailand prior to their arrival, the agency said in a statement. The Southeast Asian nation would continue to educate its workers about drunk driving in Taiwan and the penalties that come with it, the statement said. Thailand also agreed to work with Taiwan to tackle the issue of Thais working illegally in the country, it said.

DIPLOMACY

Envoy throws first pitch

Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) on Friday threw the ceremonial first pitch in a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles, saying that it symbolized hope for stronger bilateral ties. Kao was in attendance for “Hello Taiwan Night,” an event organized by the Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, and the stadium featured electronic board messages supporting Taiwan throughout the game. Relations between the two nations have never been better, Kao said, citing the high-profile treatment extended by the US government during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) stopovers there last month. “Taiwan-US relations will only get better,” Kao said to Taiwanese media at the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. He also thanked the about 400 Taiwanese expatriates who attended the game.

HEALTH

Woman fined for pet cruelty

A dog owner in Keelung was fined NT$6,000 for leaving her dog unattended on the roof of a building on a hot day, Keelung Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Chen Jui-pin (陳瑞濱) said yesterday. Responding to a call about possible animal abuse, officials on Tuesday found the canine chained to the roof of the apartment complex, which infrared measurements showed had reached 61°C, Chen said. The dog was fine, he added. The dog owner expressed remorse and claimed that she had forgotten about the dog because she was taking care of her infant, Chen said, adding that the office decided to issue her a fine because she had previously received a warning over her treatment of the dog. Dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, as they lack sweat glands, and should never be kept on an apartment building roof, he said.