NYMU announces vice president picks

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Yang-Ming University (NYMU) on Thursday confirmed that former American Institute in Taiwan director William Stanton is to become a vice president of the university on Aug 16.

Stanton’s acceptance came after National Taiwan University (NTU) decided not to renew his position as a visiting professor.

After retiring from the institute, Stanton in 2013 began teaching at National Tsing Hua University and later became a vice president, before transferring to NTU as a visiting professor in 2017.

NYMU president Kuo Hsu-sung (郭旭崧) said that the university hopes to rely on Stanton’s experience to help the institution connect to the world.

He added that public health transcends national borders in the global era, as the university announced that it is also to promote School of Pharmaceutical Sciences dean Kang Jaw-jou (康照洲) to vice president.

Citing Kang’s experience as director of the Food and Drug Administration, NYMU said that it hopes Kang’s academic and governmental expertise would help the university’s efforts.

The two other vice presidents are Chang Te-ming (張德明), who doubles as dean of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, and Yang Mu-hua (楊慕華), who specializes in head and neck cancers, cancer stem cells and carcinogenic metastasis.

The four should be of great aid to the university in fostering more international development, connecting academia and industry, academic research and clinical medicine, the university said.