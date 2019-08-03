Truck driver dies after losing legs in multi-car crash

Staff writer, with CNA

A pickup truck driver who lost both of his legs at the knees in a car crash on an expressway in Chiayi County on Sunday evening has died due to severe trauma and hemorrhaging, police said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (謝) passed away at home on Monday night shortly after returning there from Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was put in intensive care.

Despite the hospital’s efforts, Hsieh remained in critical condition with unstable blood pressure and hemorrhaging due to his severe injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Members of his family on Monday evening signed a waiver to not have Hsieh resuscitated after he went into hemorrhagic shock and his heart failed.

The crash occurred at about 7pm, when the pickup truck Hsieh drove was hit from behind by three cars in an eastbound lane of the section of Expressway No. 82 between Puzih (朴子) and Sinliao (新寮), the Puzih Precinct Police Station said.

Hsieh was thrown from his vehicle in the collision and was found 10m away with his legs severed at the knees, police said.

Three others were injured in the crash, but none of them have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the police spokesperson said that the driver of a van slammed on the brakes after missing the Puzih exit and reversed up the expressway.

Hsieh was behind the van and braked to avoid it, but lost control and stopped in the middle of the expressway.

Hsieh was reportedly calling to report the alleged traffic violation when his vehicle was hit by three cars, the spokesperson said.

None of the drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, the spokesperson said.

The Puzih Precinct said that it has located the driver of the van and summoned him for questioning to determine his involvement in the incident.