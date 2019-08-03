Ministry unveils rules, fines on traffic security

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday unveiled its mandatory two-month preview of amendments to the Road Traffic Security Rules (道路交通安全規則) and the Chart for Standard Rates for Fines Regarding Traffic Violations (違反道路交通管理事件統一裁罰基準表).

The amendments, which are to take effect in October, would penalize people who are not authorized to direct traffic or engage in other acts that obstruct traffic or pedestrian crossings.

Security guards hired by high-rise communities who obstruct traffic to allow priority exit of vehicles from the community would be fined between NT$1,200 and NT$2,400, the ministry said.

Acts that obstruct traffic or pedestrian crossings, such as shooting a music video or an advert without prior application, are to be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000, it said.

It would not be a breach of regulations if the film crew has obtained approval and cordoned off part of the road for the shoot, or hired people to direct traffic around the area, it said.

People who are not authorized to direct traffic on crosswalks would be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000, it added.

Drivers who fail to yield to the visually impaired — people carrying a white walking stick or who have a seeing-eye dog with them — near a crossing or when making a turn are to be fined between NT$2,400 and NT$7,200, which is double the current amount, the ministry said.

The changes are in line with the Legislative Yuan’s approval on May 3 of amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).

Bicycle riders who fail to yield to the visually impaired on crosswalks or sidewalks, thereby causing injury or death, would be fined NT$600 to NT$1,200, also double the current amount, the ministry said.

Obstructing pedestrians by placing, setting or throwing items that would impede traffic; burning items near crosswalks and affecting pedestrians’ vision; or using crosswalks for work are to be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000, with the penalties doubling if it causes injury or death, it said.

While visually impaired people were the primary concern that spurred the amendments, other types of pedestrians were included after discussion, the ministry said, adding that crosswalks should serve as a crossing and nothing more.

Additionally, electric bicycle riders who are not wearing a helmet while going above 25kph are to be fined, it said.

Penalties for vehicles that fail to signal they are making a turn or switching lanes would also increase to between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600, it said.