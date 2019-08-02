Senior honored for community service

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Even before he was voted this year’s Hsinchu County model father, Yeh Hsiang-ching (葉祥慶), 94, was the talk of the town for his exceptional health and the contributions he and his family have made to the community.

Yeh’s son, Yeh Chun-mao (葉春茂), said that despite being a farmer his entire life and encountering financial hardship early on, Yeh Hsiang-ching — having been educated under the Japanese — knew the importance of education and insisted that his children went to school.

“He was very strict with our upbringing, telling us to be good to others and to stay away from tobacco and alcohol,” Yeh Chun-mao said. “He also said that we should suffer financially rather than take advantage of others.”

His attitude toward life greatly influenced his sons and daughters-in-law, with Yeh Mao-chung serving as a volunteer firefighter until his retirement and his wife, Peng Hsiu-tuan (彭秀緞), serving as chief of Baoshan Township’s (寶山) women’s volunteer firefighters for more than two decades.

The Yeh family’s fortunes began improving after Yeh Hsiang-ching, along with his brothers, invested in real estate in southern Taiwan, Yeh Chun-mao said, adding that urbanization has also helped the family financially.

Once the Yeh family achieved financial stability, they were always there to help with the community’s infrastructure, local residents said.

Regardless of whether it was the building or widening of roads, the establishment of the Baoshan Police Station or the building of a temple on Shuangyuan Road in the township, the Yeh family was always the first to fund the projects or donate the land required, the locals said.

“If you give me money, I will ensure that the project does not go through,” Yeh Hsiang-ching has been known to say whenever government officials try to reimburse the family.

Former township representative speaker Lu Hsueh-kuang (呂學光) said that in 1990 he had asked Yeh Hsiang-ching for funding on behalf of Baoshan Junior High School.

Not only did Yeh donate NT$500,000 on the spot, but his brother also donated NT$100,000, Lu said.

The Yeh family also financed the building of Shuangsi Elementary School’s basketball courts, Lu added.

Asked about his excellent health, Yeh Hsiang-sheng said that he walks a lot, often waking up early in the morning and walking to the various temples in Hsinchu City to pray for his family’s health and the local community’s prosperity.

While his family was initially concerned and hired a caretaker to accompany him, Yeh Hsiang-sheng said that the caretaker quit after one day, saying that he was quite healthy and capable of walking great distances.

Yeh Hsiang-sheng is to receive the role-model award in a ceremony on Sunday.