Beijing lacks confidence in its Taiwan policy: DPP

By Yang Chun-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Beijing’s decision to stop issuing permits for individual travel to Taiwan starting today demonstrates a lack of confidence in its Taiwan policies, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Lee Ming-li (李明俐) said yesterday, as the party is also amending legislation to curb Chinese espionage.

It is “inexplicable” why China would ban its own people from visiting democratic and free Taiwan, as if the government is afraid its citizens would taste and experience freedom, Lee said.

Beijing is ultimately to blame for the unilateral suspension of cross-strait interaction, she said, adding that any accord made with an autocratic government is unreliable.

China has been using its control over Chinese tourists to threaten the DPP government since 2016, she added.

However, by allowing more tourists from other countries to visit, the number of foreign visitors has increased over the past few years and boosted Taiwan’s visibility on the international map, she said.

Lee was referring to a government policy to expand the tourism market to Southeast Asia and beyond.

Taiwan will not bow to such political pressure and more foreign tourists will always be welcome, allowing the nation’s democracy and culture to be its calling card in the international community, she said.

In related news, DPP Chairperson Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said that the party would step up efforts to promote and discuss legal amendments to counter Chinese infiltration.

Foreign legislation will be referenced to ensure that laws shielding Taiwanese society and the state from Chinese espionage will be adopted, Cho said.

The party has proposed amending the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) to reinforce the nation’s legal framework against Chinese influence, Cho said.

As the foremost target of Chinese “united front” rhetoric and espionage efforts, studies — at home and abroad — have shown that China is using the media and other organizations to manipulate information to promote social division and conflict, he said.

Democracy, human rights and the rule of law are Taiwan’s strongest defense against autocracy, which it should not allow any foreign power to undermine, Cho added.