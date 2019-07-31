Team of volunteers to inspect projects on rivers, creeks

By Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A team of academics and experts on Saturday launched an independent inspection of hydraulic engineering projects funded by the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, the Taiwan Rivers Network said.

The volunteers are to evaluate 22 projects on the nation’s rivers and creeks until Thursday next week, National Association for the Promotion of Community Universities secretary-general Yang Chih-pin (楊志彬) said.

The inspection aims to provide an independent and objective evaluation of the development program, he said, excluding sewage works and incomplete projects, he said.

The team would examine projects in New Taipei City, Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Yilan, Hsinchu and Pingtung counties, Yang said.

The environmental impact portion of the evaluation would focus on whether a project affords due consideration to the ecology of a river, maintains a river corridor’s permeability to water and improves water quality, he said.

A social and cultural impact evaluation would examine a project’s effects on the aesthetics of the landscape, whether it was integrated with the local government’s landscaping projects and its effects on tourism, Yang said.

The team would grade projects on the transparency of their process and degree of compliance with laws and regulations, he said.

The overall design of a project would be scored according to its technical merit, usefulness to the local community and ability to utilize technological innovation, Yang added.

The best and worst projects would given golden apple and rotten apple awards, and project teams would be given an opportunity to explain or defend their design, he said, adding that the evaluation team expects to publish the results by September.

The development program funds 88 hydraulic engineering projects.