Free checkups for migrants on offer Aug. 11 in Taipei

Free basic medical checkups and haircuts will be available for migrant workers at the Taipei Railway Station on Aug. 11, a Taipei Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO) staffer said yesterday.

The checkups would include weight, body fat and blood pressure readings as well as eye and dental examinations at the event, which is being organized by the FDLO, secretary Chen En-mei (陳恩美) said.

Migrant workers will have to show their alien resident certificates and National Health Insurance cards to take advantage of the offer, Chen said.

Information on health topics, such as HIV prevention, would be available, she said.

“We are taking this opportunity to show migrant workers that the city government cares about them,” Chen said.

Other activities, such as games where participants could win small prizes for recognizing the Chinese characters for common items, such as toothpaste, soap and towels, would be offered.

“The game is aimed at helping the many migrant caregivers in Taipei better communicate with their employers or elderly charges,” she said.

The FDLO is planning two more such events on Oct. 20 and Dec. 8, Chen said.

“These events are all being held on a Sunday, because that is when most migrant workers have a day off and many usually gather at Taipei Railway Station to socialize with friends,” Chen said. “All migrant workers across the nation are invited to participate.”

As of the end of last month, there were 707,954 migrant workers in Taiwan: 269,826 Indonesians, 222,938 Vietnamese, 154,685 from the Philippines and 60,503 Thais, Ministry of Labor data showed.

As of the end of May, there were 46,554 migrant workers in Taipei, 92.5 percent of whom were caregivers, FDLO data showed.