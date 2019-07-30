Taroko Express decorated by Aboriginal kids launched

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A Taroko Express train featuring the paintings of Aboriginal children was launched yesterday ahead of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Thursday.

The project is a collaboration between the Taiwan Railways Administration and the Council of Indigenous Peoples.

The nation declared Aug. 1 Indigenous Peoples’ Day because it was the day when the nation passed an amendment to the Constitution in 1994, which changed the discriminatory appellation when referring to Aborigines from “mountain compatriots” to “indigenous peoples,” the council said.

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said that images from paintings created by 16 Aboriginal children were used to decorate the body of the train, depicting Aboriginal legends and rituals.

They represent the hardships Aborigines have experienced and would serve to reinforce the concept of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, he said.

The train’s interior is also decorated with Indigenous Peoples’ Day-themed accessories, and a booklet explaining the origin and significance of the day has been placed on every seat for passengers to read, Icyang said.

The booklet also has a QR Code, which passengers can scan to access the information on their smartphones, he said.

The decorated train would operate until Oct. 28, the minister added.

In related news, the National Central Library is holding an exhibition until Aug. 11 to mark the 25th anniversary of the name change, the council said.

A forum on the progress of and the challenges facing Aborigines 25 years after the name change is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Grand Hotel in Taipei, it said.

From Friday to Sunday, the Taiwan Pasiwali Festival, an international Aboriginal music festival, is to be held at the Taitung Forest Park, featuring singers from Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Borneo, Madagascar and Bolivia, it added.

A musical featuring stories in the Puyuma Settlement, titled In the Valley — Kasvakan Magic Journey, is to be performed at the Taiwan Indigenous Culture Park in Pingtung County on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the council said.