Sunscreens with high SPF not tan prevention: FDA

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Sunscreens with higher sun protection factor (SPF) do not prevent the skin from getting tanned, although they do provide protection against sunburn, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The FDA made the announcement in a post on its Web site dedicated to dispelling rumors to clear a common misconception about sunscreens. The post is titled: “Is it more difficult to get tanned if I apply sunscreens with higher SPFs?”

For example, if the skin normally gets burned after 10 minutes in the sun, applying an SPF 15 sunscreen allows the person to stay in the sun without getting sunburned for about 150 minutes, it said, giving a formula of 10 minutes multiplied by the SPF of 15.

However, skin damage, melanin pigmentation and tanning can still occur even if the skin is not burned, the FDA said.

Levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation this month reached “very high” to “extreme” levels nationwide, according to the WHO’s UV Index.

The FDA advised people not to only look for high SPFs when choosing sunscreens, but also take into consideration their skin type, reaction to sunlight, the activity they take part in, the intensity of sunlight and the amount used when choosing and applying sunscreens.

However, sunscreens play only an assistive role in protecting the skin against UV rays, so people should also wear long-sleeve UV-protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses, and use an umbrella, and avoid going outdoors when UV levels are at “very high” or “extreme” levels, it said.

UV radiation is classified into three types according to their wavelengths: UVC has a short wavelength of 200 nanometers (nm) to 290nm, but it is completely filtered by the atmosphere, UVB has a medium wavelength of 290nm to 320nm and is mostly absorbed by the ozone layer, but the rays that reach the Earth’s surface can cause inflammation, redness and burns on the skin, and significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer, the FDA said.

UVA has a longer wavelength of 320nm to 400nm and can penetrate deep into the skin, causing damage to the structural components of the dermis, including collagen and elastic fibers, and is responsible for tanning, melanin pigmentation, skin aging and wrinkling, and can increase the risk of skin cancer, it said.