Peak season for typhoons starts

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Two to three tropical disturbances are likely to develop by Saturday as the nation enters the peak period for typhoons this week, an academic said.

Simulations from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the US National Weather Service show that a monsoon trough is hovering above the area from the South China Sea to the northwest Pacific Ocean, National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

“These tropical disturbances would be different in terms of location and intensity, but this shows the peak period for typhoons in the northwest Pacific Ocean is about to start. The phenomenon is also consistent with the climatic average, as most typhoons are formed in August,” he said, adding that determining how the tropical disturbances would develop requires more observations.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast from today to Wednesday due to the strengthening of the Pacific high-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

As the nation is under the influence of southeasterly winds, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula — which are on the windward side onf the Central Mountain Range — would have isolated showers, it said.

Afternoon thundershowers are forecast in mountainous areas and plains near mountains, the bureau added.

From Thursday to Saturday, the weather is expected to become unstable as the Pacific high-pressure system moves north, it said.

Isolated showers are forecast for central and southern Taiwan as well as southeastern coastal areas in the morning, while afternoon thundershowers are forecast for mountainous areas and plains nationwide, the bureau said.

Temperatures are to exceed 33°C nationwide this week, it said, adding that temperatures in the greater Taipei area, the East Rift Valley between Hualien and Taitung, and areas near the mountains in central and southern regions could exceed 35°C to 36°C.