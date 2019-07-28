Rueisuei begins plans to cater for Japanese speakers

By Wang Chin-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hualien County Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has reached out to Yuka Aoki, a Japanese author living in Taiwan, to create Japanese-language material for Rueisuei Township (瑞穗) to draw more Japanese tourists to the area.

The Hot Spring and Tourism Association in Rueisuei said it is considering collaborating with Japanese cities with hot springs, but the local area lacks Japanese signs or introductions to areas.

Hsiao said she asked Aoki to draft introductions to Rueisuei from the viewpoint of a Japanese citizen, adding that a Japanese version of a Rueisuei tour map would be designed by Milkman’s Workshop.

The map would be hand-drawn and feature four seperate color-coded zones: hot springs, food, souvenirs and shops, and other places of interest, the workshop said, adding that several areas that Hsiao recommended would also be included.

Aoki is known for introducing facets of Taiwanese life to Japanese through writing, illustration, photography and talks, and lived in Rueisuei for a week to experience life there and visit the sites.

Aoki would share the Rueisuei tour map when attending the Asia Fair in Osaka’s Umeda district, Hsiao said.

The Japanese maps would be available at administrative offices of the East Rift Valley National Scenic Area and the East Coast National Scenic Area, the Hualien and Rueisuei train stations, local hotspring resorts and hotels, and Hsiao’s district offices.

Hsiao said that the map includes many must-see sites, urging people to stay a few days more to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery in Rueisuei.

Hsiao has been tireless in promoting the county, even appearing on TV shows to promote tourism for all 13 of Hualien’s townships, a source said.