FEATURE: DPP, KMT gear up to court young voters

By Chen Yu-fu, Lin Liang-sheng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The nation’s two major political parties are stepping up their efforts to woo the support of young people in the run-up to the presidential election on Jan. 11 next year.

For the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), people familiar with the matter said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election campaign aims to boost her support among young voters by promoting her platform on Dcard, an online forum popular among young people.

Recent polls show that support for Tsai among young people by far exceeded that for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who has been officially nominated as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, they said.

On the Internet, Han is often mocked by young people for rarely delivering on his promises and abandoning his responsibilities as mayor, they added.

While young people tend to dislike politicians who are bureaucratic or pretend to be “for the people,” Tsai has maintained a positive and fresh image, DPP sources said.

That Tsai is not afraid to make a stand on issues related to Taiwan’s sovereignty is especially appealing to young voters, the sources said, adding that Tsai would continue to promote her platform in the same spirit to secure their support.

To better reach young people, Tsai’s campaign team has been expanding its outreach on new media, sources said, citing as an example Tsai recent opening of a Dcard account so that she can directly communicate with young people online.

Unlike users of Facebook and Line, those on Dcard tend to be even younger voters in their 20s.

Campaign materials distributed on new media would be designed based on the style of the social media and promote Tsai’s policy achievements in an accessible and non-bureaucratic manner, the sources said.

Asked if independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) could cause Tsai to lose young supporters if he joined the presidential race, the sources said that it is unnecessary to make a distinction between “Ko fans” and “Tsai fans,” adding that as young voters value good policies, Tsai would aim to convince them by offering better policy plans.

Having learned their lesson from last year’s experience, when rumors and speculation proliferated in the run-up to the nine-in-one elections, they said the DPP would boost its response mechanism to false information.

The party must convince its supporters, through online tools and organized efforts, that the DPP is the only party that can effectively protect Taiwan against Chinese infiltration, the sources said.

In contrast, since taking office, Han has done a terrible job running Kaohsiung, they said

While no young voter would trust Han to fulfill his platform, a number of pro-China media outlets have been consistently promoting the mayor, a DPP member said.

The media outlets are expected to continue promoting Han, but hopefully voters would be capable of making the right decision on election day, the member added.

Meanwhile, KMT Organizational Development Committee director Lee Che-hua (李哲華) said his party is ready to fight false accusations online in its campaign for the presidency next year.

He accused DPP supporters of a long-term campaign to smear Han online.

“Wherever the attack comes from is where [the KMT] will strike back,” he said.

The KMT will refute false accusations immediately and correct long-term misconceptions, Lee said, adding that although it would not be able to change younger voters’ impressions about Han immediately, it would try.