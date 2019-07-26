Maker secures major order for ovarian cancer detector

By Chien Hui-ju and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The maker of a diagnostic device capable of detecting ovarian cancer cells in less than an hour yesterday received a three-year NT$2 billion (US$64.34 million) order from Lihpao Life Science.

The technology was developed by CytoAurora BioTechnologies, in collaboration with the National Applied Research Laboratories’ (NARL) Instrument Technology Research Center and YoungTek Electronics.

In less than two years, researchers completed preliminary assessments at Taipei-based Taiwan Adventist Hospital and Changhua Christian Hospital in Changhua using more than 600 cancer cell samples, the NARL said.

The effectiveness of their tests attracted the attention of Lihpao Life Science, which develops new drugs and stem cell therapies, it said.

In the past several years, ovarian cancer screening has primarily involved detection technologies for circulating tumor cells (CTCs), the NARL said.

As tumors grow, some cells are shed from the primary tumor, entering the blood or lymphatic systems and circulating to other parts of the body, resulting in more tumors, it said.

The more CTCs there are, the more invasive the cancer cells are, the NARL said, adding that looking for CTCs in red blood cells is “as difficult as looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Of the 4 billion cells contained in 1ml of blood, only about three cells will be CTCs, CytoAurora BioTechnologies CEO Huang Chung-er (黃忠諤) said.

The new device is capable of capturing those CTCs within 30 to 60 minutes after blood is drawn, he said.

While other devices typically look for cancer cell metabolites, the new device directly “catches” the cancer cells themselves, Huang said, adding that the key to the technology is a chip the group developed that incorporates artificial intelligence technology.

The cell detection technology was 100 percent developed domestically with help from National Chiao Tung University, which inspired the project; the ITRC, which provided guidance during the research and development phase, and helped make the chip; and YoungTek Electronics, which helped assemble the chip, he said.

The ITRC’s one-stop medical device accelerator also provided important assistance by helping CytoAurora BioTechnologies overcome the “Death Valley” start-ups face from conception to commercialization, Huang said.

The accelerator also facilitated the company’s partnership with the two hospitals, enabling it to obtain 600 cancer cell samples within two years, which it used to confirm the product’s effectiveness, he said.

About half of ovarian cancer patients are already in the final stages of the disease when they are diagnosed, Taiwan Adventist Hospital vice president Jou Hei-jen (周輝政) said.

CTCs are difficult to detect, but the new device does so by using the unique characteristics of ovarian cancer, “like using facial recognition [technology] to find the right person,” Jou said.

CTC screening could be used in preoperative evaluations, to monitor residual tumors and to detect relaps esearly, he said.

As the technology is capable of capturing entire cancer cells, it also allows for later single-cell analysis, he added.

Lihpao Life Science decided to use CytoAurora BioTechnologies’s diagnostic device to track and monitor the efficacy of new drugs it is developing, general manager Wu Hung-tai (吳泓泰) said.