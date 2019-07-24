Babysitter sent to jail for boy’s death after shaking him

Staff writer, with CNA

The New Taipei City District Court on Monday sentenced an unqualified Indonesian babysitter to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for accidentally killing the seven-month-old son of an Indonesian couple.

The accused, identified as Juwita Ekasari, in December last year started working as a babysitter for the couple for NT$14,000 per month, the ruling said.

At about 2am on Dec. 9, she called the baby’s parents to tell them that their son was vomiting and experiencing spasms, it said.

The boy was immediately taken to Wanfang Hospital for emergency treatment, but did not survive, the ruling said.

A post-mortem examination found that the baby’s death was due to hemorrhaging in the brain and behind the retinas.

Investigators also found that Ekasari had overstayed in Taiwan after her work visa expired.

During her trial, Ekasari said that she shook the baby two or three times, while a witness said they saw Ekasari shaking the baby while telling him to stop crying.

The court ruled that Ekasari would be deported after she completes her jail term.

The verdict is not final and can still be appealed.