New rules unveiled for cross-strait services

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

New cross-strait passenger shipping services will not be approved without consulting the Mainland Affairs Council, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Saturday.

The measure aims to ensure that African swine fever does not spread to Taiwan, the ministry said.

It also does not want new cross-strait passenger shipping services to compromise national security, it said.

“We would review some of the outdated regulations and revise the application procedures for those interested in operating new cross-strait passenger shipping routes,” it said.

“In the future, we would need to ask the Mainland Affairs Council for its opinions before we grant any approval,” the ministry said, adding that the policy would apply to regular and charter shipping services.

The Regulations Governing the Approval and Administration of Direct Cross-Strait Sea Transport Between the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區海運直航許可管理辦法) stipulate that the Maritime and Port Bureau is solely responsible for approving new cross-strait passenger shipping services, the ministry said.

“However, as the quarantine efforts for African swine fever have become increasingly challenging, and China has not diminished or assuaged its military and political threats against the nation, we found it necessary to revise the procedures to follow when we approve the operation of cross-strait passenger shipping routes,” it said.

Taiwan and China began direct shipping services in 2008, along with direct aviation and mail delivery services.