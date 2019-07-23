Presidential race: KMT plans to discuss its campaign strategy today

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) headquarters is to convene a meeting today with heads of its local chapters to discuss campaign plans for next year’s presidential and legislative elections, sources said.

While Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — who is to be nominated the party’s presidential candidate at the KMT national convention on Sunday — would not establish a campaign headquarters until October, the party is to begin preparing for its presidential and legislative election campaigns shortly after the convention, the sources said.

At the meeting today, the KMT headquarters plans to assign its 15 city mayors and county commissioners as heads of the local campaign offices for next year’s elections, which are to take place on Jan. 11, KMT Organizational Development Committee director Lee Che-hua (李哲華) said.

In areas where the mayor or commissioner is not a KMT member, the council speakers who are KMT members would be assigned as head of the local campaign office, he said.

Many KMT mayors and commissioners received help from Han in their campaigns for last year’s local elections and they have no reason not to return the favor, Lee said.

The KMT’s election campaigns are to be organized by three bodies: the KMT headquarters, local campaign offices and fan clubs, Lee said.

The fan clubs would be established by campaign offices and include KMT supporters from a wide range of sectors, ethnic and religious backgrounds, he said.

The KMT headquarters would liaise between campaign offices and fan clubs to provide assistance whenever necessary, he added.

As per Han’s suggestion, the KMT’s campaign headquarters would be established in Kaohsiung and Han would not participate in any election campaigns while he should be working.

In addition to the KMT’s local campaign offices, the party’s legislative candidates would also be expected to set up their own campaign offices, he added.