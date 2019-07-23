Trip boosted crucial ties, Tsai says

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that her state visit to the nation’s four Caribbean allies, as well as two stopovers in the US, bolstered Taiwan’s relations with those nations.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Tsai said that her two-day stopovers in the US were longer than previous ones, allowing her to exchange ideas with US officials, academics and businesspeople, as well as members of think tanks and scientific research institutions.

“Some say that they have seen the US-Taiwan relationship upgraded, but I think ‘deepened’ would be the right word to describe the current bilateral relations,” she said.

Tsai said that by visiting Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia, she gained a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s cooperation with the countries.

She discussed topics such as democratic development and ethnic issues in the countries, as they are all emerging democracies and share similar historical experiences with Taiwan, the president said.

She praised the continuous support the nation’s Caribbean allies have shown, saying that without it, Taiwan would not be heard on the world stage.

Diplomacy should be mutually beneficial, and while Taiwan has the ability to help other countries, it in turn needs other nations’ support to be heard internationally, she said.

Tsai left Taiwan on July 11 and made a two-night stopover in New York.

She spent five nights in the four Caribbean allies before concluding her trip with a two-night stay in Denver, Colorado.