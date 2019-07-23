Lienchiang County gets first university campus

By Yu Chao-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lienchiang County has its first university campus, after the Matsu campus of National Taiwan Ocean University opened on Thursday last week in Beigan Township (北竿).

The first students are to arrive on Aug. 27 when 19 marine biotechnology, ocean engineering and technology, and ocean business management students arrive from the main campus, the school said.

The new site is also the first satellite campus established on an outlying island by any of the nation’s universities on Taiwan proper, the school said.

Previously the highest level of schooling offered in the county was at National Matsu Senior High School, Lienchiang County Commissioner Liu Tseng-ying (劉增應) said yesterday.

“For so long our students had to leave home and go to Taiwan proper for university. It was quite inconvenient,” he said.

The university will offer 31 courses in the three programs, and students would take a portion of their programs at the main campus in Keelung, he said.

The Lienchiang County government would also provide students with subsidies of NT$5,000 for travel from Taiwan proper to the county, and NT$10,000 to aid with living expenses, he said.