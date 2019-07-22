Yingge museum festival features giant mermaid

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum’s (鶯歌陶瓷博物館) inaugural Summer Mud Art Festival, featuring ceramic sculptures by nine artists, which opened on Tuesday, is to run through Sept. 1

The sculptures include a Tyrannosaurus rex, a toad, a train and a mermaid.

Barry Yu’s (游忠平) 300kg mermaid, the tail of which is 4m high, is the largest of the eight sculptures on display.

The mermaid is the tallest sculpture that he has ever made, and is so big that 10 people were needed to carry it into the museum, Yu said.

Summer inspired him to create the mermaid, which is unusual in that it also has wings, he said.

He began work on the sculpture by using polystyrene and secured its shape with metal bars before layering clay on top, he said.

Working more than 10 hours a day, the sculpture took more than a month to create, Yu said.

However, unlike most works of art that come with “do not touch” signs, Yu said he hopes children and other museumgoers will climb on his mermaid.

The other sculptures were created by Hsieh Chia-heng (謝嘉亨), Hsu Ming-hsiang (許明香), Lee Shan-yin (李善愔), Lin Yi-chieh (林義傑), Huang Wei-chien (黃偉茜), Chen Yuan-shan (陳元杉), Liang Yu-hua (梁佑華) and Hou Chun-ting (侯春廷).

The festival includes mud painting activities, a sculpting workshop and contest, as well as street artist “statues,” the museum said.

The museum in Yingge District (鶯歌) also offers a picnic area, a sandbox, interactive classes, and the Little Potter Playroom — where parents and children can relax, the museum said.

The new water playground, which also opened on Tuesday, is to remain open until Oct. 13, although the pool would be closed on Mondays for maintenance, the museum added.