CDC calls for vigilance after dengue case missed

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged medical practitioners to be vigilant after a new dengue fever case was diagnosed only on a third visit to a doctor.

A man in his 60s who lives in Jhongsiao Borough (忠孝) in Tainan’s East District (東區) was diagnosed with the disease after symptoms appeared on Saturday last week. He has not traveled overseas recently.

The man sought treatment on Sunday last week and Thursday for fever, headache, loss of appetite and fatigue, but dengue fever was not diagnosed, the CDC said.

City health authorities tracking those who had direct contact with people diagnosed with the disease spoke with the man on Friday and test results showed the he was infected with dengue virus type 2.

During the incubation period, the man visited Barclay Memorial Park and Fucheng Kai-Di Temple (府城開帝殿) in East District, the centers said.

His workplace in Chongde Borough (崇德) is close to the homes of people previously confirmed to have the disease, so he might have contracted the disease there, it said.

Fifty-four indigenous dengue cases have been confirmed so far this year, 42 in Kaohsiung and 12 in Tainan, the centers said, adding that 225 cases were brought in from other countries, the most for the period in the past decade.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that as initial symptoms of dengue are similar to those of many common diseases, doctors should be extra vigilant and ask people they treat about recent travel or if they live in or near areas where dengue cases have been reported.

A low-pressure system that brought heavy rain to many areas in southern Taiwan in the past week caused flooding and puddles, so people should remove standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, the centers said.